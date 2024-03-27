Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aryzta Trading Down 0.6 %
Aryzta stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Aryzta Company Profile
