Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in March

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aryzta Trading Down 0.6 %

Aryzta stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Aryzta has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get Aryzta alerts:

Aryzta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.