Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 29th total of 328,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AABB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,973. Asia Broadband has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

