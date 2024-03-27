Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 412.5% in March

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
