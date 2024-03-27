Asset Planning Corporation Has $260,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

