Asset Planning Corporation Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDX traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 257,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,770. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

