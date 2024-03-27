Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

