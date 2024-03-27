Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $113.72 and a one year high of $185.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.