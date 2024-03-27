AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.