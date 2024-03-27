ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX Stock Performance

ASX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. ASX has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.