ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Announces Earnings Results

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

