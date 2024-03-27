Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Up 311.9% in March

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 311.9% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Athena Gold Stock Up 18.4 %
Athena Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 31,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,868. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
Athena Gold Company Profile
