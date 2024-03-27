Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.65 on Friday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAME. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

