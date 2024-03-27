Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 830.0% in March

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 830.0% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLCP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,004. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.