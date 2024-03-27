Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $437.08

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $437.08, but opened at $450.00. Atrion shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 7,512 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Atrion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atrion

Atrion Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $792 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.