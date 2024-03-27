AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AT&T by 336.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after buying an additional 1,109,925 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 22,215,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,695,301. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

