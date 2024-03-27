Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.45 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:ARR opened at GBX 242.36 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.39. The firm has a market cap of £184.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.32. Aurora Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.86 ($3.20).
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
