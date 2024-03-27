AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,707. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $156.54 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

