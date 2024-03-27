Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $223.07.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.