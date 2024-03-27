Azul (AZUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azul Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Azul by 3,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

