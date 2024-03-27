B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 3.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 239,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,403,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

