Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIDU opened at $103.66 on Friday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $96.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

