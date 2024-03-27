Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the February 29th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

