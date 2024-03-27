Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the February 29th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $8.42.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
