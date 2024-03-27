Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 809 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $356.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $365.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

