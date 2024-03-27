Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 952 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 15.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 39.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.85. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 35.15 and a quick ratio of 35.15.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.