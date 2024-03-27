Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $967.23 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $478.77 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $899.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

