Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

