Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $775.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.