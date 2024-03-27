Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $4.96 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 223,835 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 191,461 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 50,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

