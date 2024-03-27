Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $6.28 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

