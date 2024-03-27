Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,307 shares of company stock valued at $324,535,513 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $305.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.85 and a 200-day moving average of $251.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

