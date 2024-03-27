Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

