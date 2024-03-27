Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,191.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,891.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,691.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,080.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

