Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

