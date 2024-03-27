Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Down 63.5% in March

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the February 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

