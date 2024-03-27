Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.19

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 538692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,624 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

