Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.14 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $265.14 million and $2.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.98 or 0.05099145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00077771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00027746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004658 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

