Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Benesse Trading Up 3.6 %
BSEFY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Benesse has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $19.81.
