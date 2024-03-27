Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03), with a volume of 566760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Bens Creek Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.90.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

