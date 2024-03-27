Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR)

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.37% from the stock’s current price.

Ecora Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LON ECOR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76 ($0.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,043. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.80 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.73. The company has a market cap of £196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,255.21). 18.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

