Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 6.8%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 60,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

