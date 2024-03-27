Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading Up 6.8%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 60,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 48,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.51 million. Analysts expect that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3521 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.