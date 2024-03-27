BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $50,512,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.