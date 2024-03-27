BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $50,512,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.