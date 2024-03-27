BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 225.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,270 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 119.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,268,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 689,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 434.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 579,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
