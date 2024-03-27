BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

