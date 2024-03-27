Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.27 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $530.39 or 0.00769540 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.44 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,814.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00059199 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00130137 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,680,662 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
