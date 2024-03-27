Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.59% from the stock’s current price.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

