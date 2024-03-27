BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Plans GBX 1.13 Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

LON:BERI opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of £149.79 million, a P/E ratio of -876.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.67. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.20 ($1.72).

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Energy and Resources

In related news, insider Anne Marie Cannon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($20,283.08). Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

