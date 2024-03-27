Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 486.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

