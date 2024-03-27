Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.28

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 2253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,619,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock worth $139,735,973. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 199,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in Blue Bird by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

