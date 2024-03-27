Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.06%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

