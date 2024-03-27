bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 4.2%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25. 2,527,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,864,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $5,514,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,600,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

